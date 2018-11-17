Logo


METCALFE COUNTY SCHOOLS EARN KEMI DESTINY AWARD

on 11/17/2018

LEXINGTON, KY (November 16, 2018) – Kentucky Employers’ Mutual Insurance (KEMI) recognized the Metcalfe County Board of Education for their commitment to workplace safety by presenting the organization with the 2018 KEMI Destiny Award.

The Destiny Awards are presented annually by KEMI to policyholders that best exemplify KEMI’s motto, “Control your own destiny.” The awards symbolize what can be accomplished when organizations work together to improve workplace safety. Policyholders who earn the KEMI Destiny Award effectively demonstrate to KEMI their ability to manage a formal safety program, provide on-site training and regular safety meetings for employees, and display an ongoing commitment to safety from all levels throughout their organizations.

“We are proud to honor these twenty organizations and highlight their commitment to workplace safety,” said Jon Stewart, President & CEO of KEMI. “Earning the KEMI Destiny Award requires a clear focus, teamwork, and a management philosophy that truly values the wellbeing of employees.”

The Metcalfe County Board of Education oversees the education and safety of all students for the three schools in the district. It is one of only two school districts to receive the 2018 KEMI Destiny Award.

Metcalfe County Schools Superintendent Dr. Benny Lile credits district staff for the recognition. “Safety is a top priority. All of our district employees work as a team and are committed to the safety of our schools,” Dr. Lile said. “I want to thank all of our staff members, including maintenance, transportation and food services, for going above and beyond what is expected of them and working diligently to make sure all Metcalfe County Schools are safe places to work and study.”

