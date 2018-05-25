Logo


METCALFE COUNTY SCHOOLS HIRE NEW ATHLETIC DIRECTOR

on 05/25/2018 |

Metcalfe County Schools announced today the hiring of its new athletic director Matt Shirley.

Shirley has worked for Metcalfe County Schools for 12 years, most recently as the director of digital learning. In addition, he has coached a variety of sports including tennis, volleyball, cross country, and basketball.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve as athletic director for Metcalfe County Schools and look forward to working with coaches, parents, student athletes, and community partners to help continue to build strong athletic programs for our kids,” Shirley said.

Superintendent Dr. Benny Lile said, “Matt brings an abundance of experience from working with a variety of varsity sports. His duties within the district has allowed him to become familiar with our students and personnel at all grade levels.”

Shirley graduated from Metcalfe County High School in 1992 and obtained his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Western Kentucky University. His wife Autumn is a teacher at Metcalfe County Elementary School. They have two children, Ben and Abby.

Shirley will take over the athletics department following the retirement of current director Peter Distefano. Distefano has been with the school district for the past 14 years and was named athletic director for the Hornets in 2015.

“I appreciate the efforts of Mr. Distefano,” Lile said. “He performed his duties to the utmost and leaves our athletic program on solid footing.”

Shirley will start his duties in July.

