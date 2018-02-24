Logo


METCALFE COUNTY SCHOOLS TO HOST COMMUNITY-WIDE DISCUSSION ON SCHOOL SAFETY

on 02/24/2018 |

Metcalfe County Schools will host a community-wide discussion concerning school safety on Thursday, March 1 at 6pm. The discussion will take place at the Metcalfe County Middle School auditorium.

Superintendent Benny Lile will lead the discussion. He commented, “The safety of our children is the number one goal of all of us, and due to unfortunate tragic events of the last several weeks, everyone is looking for answers.” He added, “This is an issue people want to talk about. They want to hear directly from school officials what is being done in the name of school safety. It provides an opportunity for us to have a dialogue with our community, to hear each other, and that is vitally important.”

School principals, central office directors, and school board members plan to be in attendance. Local law enforcement officers have also been invited to take part in the discussion.

Director of School Safety Chris Huffman said, “We will be glad to discuss the technicalities, if you will, of our process and procedures, but more than anything, I look forward to the sharing of ideas around the human component of this issue.”

Anyone who cannot attend the discussion may email comments or questions directly to Dr. Lile at benny.lile@metcalfe.kyschools.us.

