METCALFE COUNTY WRECK-HEAD ON COLLISION

on 12/14/2018 |

Trooper Bobby Maxwell is investigating a collision that occurred on Wednesday December 12, 2018 at approximately 3:35 PM CST on Ritters Mill Rd, 2 miles east of Summer Shade. 23-year-old Charles Sherman, of Edmonton, was operating a southbound 2018 Ford Van when he met a northbound 2015 Dodge Charger operated by Metcalfe County Deputy Sheriff Charles Massey, age 57 of Edmonton. Sherman struck Massey’s vehicle head-on on the narrow roadway. Massey was wearing his seatbelt and transported by Barren-Metcalfe EMS to TJ Samson Hospital where he was treated and released. Sherman was belted and was not injured. Trooper Maxwell was assisted at the scene by Summer shade Fire and Barren-Metcalfe EMS and Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Department.