METCALFE GRAND JURY INDICTMENTS

09/27/2018

The Metcalfe County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

CRYSTAL JO GEARLDS age 38 of Edmonton (pic not available)

FALSE STATEMENT/MISREPRESENT TO RECEIVE BENEFITS OVER $100

JOSHUA EDWARDS RUSSELL age 22 of Bowling Green

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1sr DEGREE-Methamphetamine

THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING OR DISPOSITION, $500 OR MORE BUT UNDER $10,000

FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (MOTOR VEHICLE), 1sr DEGREE

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

RESISTING ARREST

FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (ON FOOT), 2ND DEGREE

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS/ETC. WHICH IMPAIRS ONE’S DRIVING ABILITY, 1ST OFFENSE

FAILURE TO NOTIFY ADDRESS CHANGE TO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT, 2ND DEGREE

RECKLESS DRIVING

CHARLES EARL GOAD age 42 of Etoile

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE-Methamphetamine

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

TRAFFICKING IN MARIJUANA, LESS THAN EIGHT OUNCES

OPERATING ON A SUSPENDED/REVOKED OPERATOR’S LICENSE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

FAILURE TO PRODUCE INSURANCE CARD

TAMMY LYNN THOMAS age 44 of Tennessee and STEPHEN PETER TENNANT age 44 of Burkesville

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (METHAMPHETAMINE)

DRUG PARAPHERNALIA–BUY/POSSESS

Additionally, STEPHEN PETER TENNANT

OPERATING A MOTOR VEHICLE WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL/DRUGS/ETC. WHICH IMPAIRS ONE’S DRIVING ABILITY, 1ST OFFENSE

DALTON ERVIN ENNIS age 62 of Knob Lick

TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 1ST DEGREE (HYDROCODONE & PERCOCET)

TRAFFICKING IN A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, 3RD DEGREE (GABAPENTIN), 20 OR MORE DOSAGE UNITS

PRESCRIPTION CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE NOT IN PROPER CONTAINER, 1ST OFFENSE

SCOTT ALLEN THOMPSON age 27 of Edmonton

WANTON ENDANGERMENT, 1ST DEGREE

FLEEING OR EVADING POLICE (MOTOR VEHICLE), 1ST DEGREE

RECKLESS DRIVING

FAILURE TO PRODUCE INSURANCE CARD

SPEEDING 26 MPH OR MORE OVER LIMIT