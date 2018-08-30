METCALFE GRAND JURY RETURNS INDICTMENTS-CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES A MAJOR FACTOR

on 08/30/2018 |

The Metcalfe County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:



Justin Micheal Neal, age 32 of Edmonton, on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree-Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.



Micheal McCallister, age 43 of Edmonton, on charges of Possession of a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree-Meth and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.



Lisa C. Jackson, age 30 of Summer Shade, on charges of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Meth.



Eldon Stewart Gunderson, age 44 of Cave City, on charges of Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, Hydrocodon, 2nd Offense.

Marilyn Nicole Hiser, age 27 of Edmonton, on charges of Unlawful Access to a Computer, Theft By unlawful taking, and Identity Theft.



Arlie Joe Grubb, age 30 of Burkesville, on charges of Fleeing or Evading Police, Reckless Driving, Disregarding Stop Sign, Improperly on Left Side of Road, Improper Passing, Failure To Illuminate Head Lamps, Driving Too Fast For Traffic Conditions, and Careless Driving.