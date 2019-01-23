METCALFE HIGH AWARDED $10,000 FROM POWERADE

on 01/23/2019 |

Metcalfe County High School received a $10,000 check yesterday from POWERADE to benefit the school’s athletic program.

MCHS students, with the help of Library Media Specialist Anita Love, submitted a video describing why the school deserved to win the “Power Your School” top prize. Entries were judged on creativity/originality, school need, incorporation of POWERADE, and quality.

The MCHS video described how sports at Metcalfe County High School is “about so much more than the time spent on the field and the court, it shapes the adults they will become.” The video was chosen as one of 50 grand prizes worth $10,000 each. There were 150 schools that won prizes worth $2,000 each.

Timmy Garrett and Daniel Trowbridge, representatives from Clark Beverage Group, Inc., presented the check to Principal Clint Graham and Athletic Director Matt Shirley during a pep rally at the school.

“I’m so happy for our school,” Shirley said. “Winning this is a true blessing. We will put this money to good use for our students.”

Superintendent Benny Lile said, “This is evidence of what can happen when a group of talented and determined people come together for a good cause. We so much appreciate Coca-Cola and the Clark Beverage Group for the opportunity they provided for us.”

Clark Beverage Group, Inc. is a local distributer for the Coca-Cola Company which markets POWERADE.