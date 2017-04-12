METCALFE COUNTY INDICTMENTS

A recent session of the Metcalfe County Grand Jury has returned the following indictments:

24 year old Courtney Hamlett, of Emonton, was indicted on two counts of FALSE STATEMENT/MISREPRESENT TO RECEIVE BENEFITS OVER $100. According to the indictment, Hamlett received almost $1900 in Snap benefits and almost $2500 in Medicaid benefits in which she was not entitled. Bail was set at $2500 cash.

56 year old Ricky Geralds, of Edmonton, was indicted on one count of MAKING FALSE STATEMENT TO OBTAIN OR INCREASE UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS OVER $100. According to the indictment, Gerald received almost $2100 of unemployment benefits he was not entitled to. Bail amount $2000 cash.

36 year old Jason Dick, of Edmonton, was indicted on one count of RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY, $500 OR MORE BUT LESS THAN $10,000. According to the indictment, Dick stole barn siding in early December of last year. Metcalfe County Sheriff Rondal Shirley testified in the case. Bail was set at $1500.

35 year old William Blackburn, Jr., Breeding, KY, was indicted on one count of POSSESSION OF A HANDGUN BY A CONVICTED FELON. Bail was set at $1500 cash.

35 year old Angela Sue Long and 50 year old Timothy Wayne Riley, both of Glasgow were included on a single indictment. Each will face BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE, two counts of THEFT BY UNLAWFUL TAKING $500 OR MORE BUT UNDER $10,000, CRIMINAL ATTEMPT BURGLARY 2ND DEGREE, CRIMINAL MISCHIEF and PERSISTENT FELONY OFFENDER. Deputy Colby Romines and Metcalfe County Sheriff Rondal Shirley testified in the case. Bail amount was set at $5000 cash.

An indictment is an accusation only and all individuals should be considered as innocent until, and unless, proven guilty in a court of law.