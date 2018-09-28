Logo


METCALFE SCHOOL LEADERS DISCUSS STATE REVIEW

09/28/2018

No label is a good label according to Metcalfe County Superintendent Benny Lile. Lile explains that as Kentucky finds itself in a transition period for assessment and accountability; the only schools identified are those that qualify for some type of state assistance. That number is approximately 40% of all schools. All other schools are described as “other”. The classification of “other” is where all Metcalfe County Schools have landed for this performance cycle.

“The original goal of the new system was to be a simplified, easy to explain measure,” Lile said. “Well, we obviously missed that one.”

Schools are rated in three categories: (1) Proficiency in reading and math, (2) Other academic indicators (science, social studies and writing at the elementary and middle schools), and (3) Growth. The high school calculation also includes graduation rate. All three categories are considered equally when applying a performance judgment to a school.

Lile said, “It’s good to know that all of our schools performed well enough to stay out of state assistance, but at the end of the day we just want to look at every individual student and ask ourselves what we can do to create better learning opportunities for them.”

Director of Instruction Jamie Howard indicated each school is continually exploring new and innovative methods to reach all students. She referenced a number of grants the district has secured over the past year to assist with those efforts.

“We have the Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy grant, 21st Century, Farm to School, and a number of other programs to provide a variety of options for our students,” Howard said. “More importantly we have a fantastic team of dedicated staff members who give their all each and every day for our students.”

