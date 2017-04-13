WARREN COUNTY MAN SENTENCED FOR CONSPIRACY IN METH BUST

A Warren County, Kentucky, convicted felon was sentenced to 17 years in prison followed by a ten year period of supervised release for his role in a conspiracy to distribute crystal methamphetamine.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, 47 year old Jason Borden, conspired with Joshua Preston Moore, Charles Henry Ickes and others, to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine between December of 2014, and February of 2015, in Bowling Green, Kentucky, including during post-arrest, in March of 2015, when Borden made calls from jail. During those calls, Borden directed Moore to collect money owed to him from the sale of methamphetamine and directed Moore to recover more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from where Borden had hidden the drugs, and directed Moore to distribute the recovered methamphetamine.

Further, the conspiracy involved the shipment of one and a half pounds of crystal methamphetamine from Santa Rosa, California, to an address in Bowling Green for further distribution. According to the plea agreement, on February 13, 2015, members of the Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force conducted a controlled delivery of the crystal methamphetamine to the Bowling Green address. A cooperating co-conspirator, who was the intended recipient of the shipped methamphetamine, agreed to deliver the crystal methamphetamine to the next intended recipient, Borden. At the time of the delivery, Borden was arrested. Agents recovered the package of crystal methamphetamine, approximately $3,600 in United States currency, digital scales and a loaded H&R Inc., Model 732, .32 caliber revolver loaded with six rounds of .32 caliber ammunition from Borden at the time of his arrest.

Laboratory analysis of the crystal methamphetamine revealed that it was 100% pure.

At the time of his arrest, Borden relayed to law enforcement that he was affiliated with Outlaws, a motorcycle gang, and that he had previously sold pounds of meth.

Borden is a felon with prior felony convictions in Warren County Circuit Court, Barren County Circuit Court, Christian County Circuit Court, and Logan County Circuit Court.

Co-defendant Moore pleaded guilty to three counts of a superseding indictment on March 14, 2016 and faces a minimum 15-year prison sentence.

Co-defendant Charles Henry Ickes is scheduled for trial in Bowling Green before Judge Stivers on June 13, 2017.

Assistant United States Attorney Jo E. Lawless is prosecuting this case. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Bowling Green/Warren County Drug Task Force, and United States Postal Inspection Service conducted the investigation.