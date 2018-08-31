Logo


METH AND MARIJUANA CHARGES FOR DRIVER AND 2 PASSENGERS, GPD MAKE ARREST

on 08/31/2018 |

On Tuesday,The Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on Happy Valley Road. Officer Hicks made contact with Steven Hoffman and determined that his operator license was suspended and he had active warrants for his arrest.

Officer Hicks received consent to search of the vehicle and located digital scales, Marijuana and Methamphetamine.

Steven Hoffman (age 25) of Smiths Grove Ky., was arrested and charged with Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Required Insurance 1st Offense, No Registration Plates, Operating On Suspended Or Revoked Operator License, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

A passenger in the front seat identified as Eddie Cook (age 29) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Display Or Possession Of Cancelled Or Fictitious Operator License, Possession Of Marijuana.

A passenger in the back seat identified as Isabella Harvey (age 20) of Oakland Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Marijuana, Theft Of Identity Of Another Without Consent after she provided Officer Hicks with another identity. It was determined that she also had active warrants for her arrest.

The arrest was made by Officer Wesley Hicks, assisted by Officer Christopher Poynter and Detective Ashley Jones.

