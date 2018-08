on 08/30/2018 |

Tuesday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to North Green Street in reference to a domestic complaint. Officers made contact with Justin Bennett and located Gabapentin Pills and Methamphetamine inside of pants pocket.



Justin Bennett (age 27) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense ( Methamphetamine).

The arrest was made by Officer Michael Burgan, assisted by Officer Jonathan Clark.