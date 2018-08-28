METH LOCATED AS WARRANT SERVED ON GLASGOW MAN

on 08/28/2018 |

On Sunday, The Glasgow Police Dept., was dispatched to 557 S L Rogers Blvd in reference to a subject that had an active warrant for his arrest.

Lt. Col. Turcotte made contact with a male subject identified as Joshua Short and confirmed that he had an active warrant for his arrest. Short was placed under arrest and during a search of his persons, Lt. Col. Turcotte located Methamphetamine and pills identified as Ritalin that were not in proper container.

Joshua Short (age 34) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Control Substance 2nd Degree-Amphetamine, Prescription Control Substance Not Proper Container 1st Offense, Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Lt. Col. Turcotte.