METH & MARIJUANA LAND GLASGOW MAN IN JAIL

08/30/2018

Also, on Tuesday,The Glasgow Police Dept. conducted a traffic stop on West Cherry Street for a vehicle without an illuminated rear license plate. Officer Clark made contact with Dennis Hubbard who advised Officer Clark of Marijuana inside his vehicle. Officer Clark located Marijuana, glass pipe and Methamphetamine.



Dennis Hubbard (age 29) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Rear License Plate Not Illuminated, License To Be In Possession, Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

The arrest was made by Officer Jonathan Clark.