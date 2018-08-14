Logo


METH USER USES FALSE ID SHE ALREADY HAD WARRANTS FOR, REVEALS TRUE IDENTITY

08/14/2018


On Saturday August 11th GPD Officer Jabin McGuire responded to Reynold’s Road in the area of Shoopman’s Automotive in reference to a suspicious pickup truck that had backed up to a business and turned its light out. Upon officer McGuire’s arrival a black dodge pickup truck matching the description of the one reported was seen pulling out of Brown’s Entertainment on Reynolds Road. Officer McGuire then conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle for the complaint that had been received and upon contact with the driver, Dana Robards of Loiuisville, officer McGuire noticed that she seemed very nervous. After telling officers her name was Lauren Taylor Tichenor and then having no form of identification, she was asked to step out of the vehicle. Dispatch found an operators license for a “Lauren Tichenor” and the name had an active arrest warrant. It was then that officer McGuire placed the subject under arrest and assisting officer Dave Houchens searched the subject’s purse before being transported to jail. During the search, Officer Houchens located a clear glass pipe with meth residue inside. The subject confessed to using Methamphetamine a little less then 20 hours before the incident, subsequently, she gave consent for her vehicle to be searched as well. In that search another glass pipe with suspected meth residue was found on the passenger seat of the vehicle. Once again, another confession from the subject when questioned about the second pipe; saying the pipe was hers and had been used for methamphetamine. Meanwhile, Officer McGuire with the GPD ran the information provided by dispatch on Lauren Tichenor and observed that the picture of Tichenor looked nothing like the subject, when questioning the subject and verifying the information given to officers, Robards said she understood and did not change any information for herself. After briefly speaking more to the subject, she then confessed that she could not lie any longer. She then revealed that her real name was Dana Robards, and that she had used the alias of Lauren Tichenor for quite some time and that even the warrant issued for Lauren Tichenor was in fact a warrant for Robards from a previous incident where she had been arrested as her alias. Robards stated that Tichenor was a childhood friend. After all of that, Robards was arrested on 4 charges, Operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, and giving officer false identifying information. She was transported to the Barren County Detention Center.

