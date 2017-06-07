Logo


MICHAEL B MILLS

on 07/06/2017 |
Obituaries

Michael B. Mills, 46 of Bowling Green died Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Muhlenburg Community Hospital. The Warren County native was a member of First Apostolic Church.

His survivors include his parents, Michael and Eula Faye Lindsey Mills; one son, Aaron Preston Mills; one daughter, April Ann Mills; one brother, Timothy Mills; one sister, Cheryl Harris; one niece, Alicia Harris.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery #2. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

