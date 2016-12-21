Logo


Michael Craig Parker

mike-parker-2Michael Craig Parker 50 of Park City, died Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at his home.  He was born in Glasgow the son of Reva Moore Parker of Park City and the late Ralph Odell Parker.  Mr. Parker was self-employed and enjoyed riding motorcycles.

In addition to his mother he is survived by 8 sisters, Sandra Reid (Tommy) of Glasgow, Mary Hobdy of Scottsville, Barbara Campbell (David) of Brandenburg, Sherry Bulle (Terry) of Glasgow, Becky Wheeler (Matt) of Glasgow, Lisa Kingrey (Mike) of Etoile, Connie Willoughby (Barry) of Scottsville and Janet Hughes (Clay) of Scottsville; 4 brothers, Dennis Parker (Rhonda) of Park City, Charles Parker (Linda) of London, KY, Carlie Parker (Sandra) of Park City and Ricky Parker of Park City.  Several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by a nephew Derick Parker and his grandmother Maudie Parker.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Friday, December 23rd at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Walnut Hill Cemetery.  Visitation will begin at 4:00 pm Thursday.

