MICHAEL DALE HUDSPETH

on 01/23/2018 |

Michael Dale Hudspeth, 73, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  Born in Bowling Green, he was the son of the late Bert and Margaret Hunton Hudspeth.  He was retired from Eaton Axle Corp. and owned and operated Hudspeth Lettering.  Michael was a member of the DANA Bass Club and loved to barbecue.  A veteran, he held the rank of Sgt. in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam.

Survivors include his wife, Joan Branham Hudspeth; 2 daughters, Jamie Riley (Ralph) and Laura Bull (Jason) both of Glasgow, and 4 grandchildren; Brittany and Zackary Ford and Austin and Tanner Bull.  He is also survived by a brother, Bert Hudspeth of Bowling Green.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday, January 26th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery.  Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm until 8pm and Friday morning until time for the service.

