Michael Deven Thompson, age 39, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at Medical Center at Caverna in Horse Cave, KY. He was employed by Kentucky Chrome Works and a member of Macedonia United Baptist Church.

He was the son of the late Joe Thompson and the late Linda Morgan Thompson.

He is survived by one daughter, Sierra Thompson; one son, Kasey Thompson; three sisters, Gloria Tweedy and husband Bobby, Hardyville, KY, Sandy Thompson, Hardyville, KY, Joann Sallee and husband Roy, Munfordville, KY; two brothers, Timmy Thompson and wife Mysha, Clarkson, KY, Chris Thompson , Munfordville, KY; several nieces and nephews and a special friend Meaghan Larimore.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Friday, March 17, 2017 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Day and Bro. Jeff Doyle officiating. Interment will be at Cub Run Cemetery, Cub Run, KY.