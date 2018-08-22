Logo


MICHAEL DEWAYNE RIGGS

on 08/22/2018 |

Michael Dewayne Riggs, age 50, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018 as a result of an auto accident. He was a handyman.

He was the son of Russell Riggs of Munfordville, KY and the late Mary Riggs.

He is also survived by two sons, Bradley Riggs, Horse Cave, KY, Kevin Riggs, Horse Cave, KY; two sisters, Brenda Ward and companion Kelly Brooks, Cub Run, KY, Wanda Choate and husband Kim, Upton, KY; one brother, Daryl Riggs and wife Lois, Bonnieville, KY; nieces and nephews, Tisa Colston and husband Bryan, Bonnieville, KY, Jason Riggs and wife Rickeya, Bonnieville, KY, Adam Ward and wife April, Horse Cave, KY, Khrissy Choate, Upton, KY; girlfriend, Christine Corey, Munfordville, KY; the mother of his sons, Sandra Riggs, Falcon, MO. He was preceded in death by his mother, nephew, Billy Wayne Riggs and mother-in-law Alma Taylor.

The graveside service is 2:00 pm Sunday, August 26, 2018 at Campground Cemetery. Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

