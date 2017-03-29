Michael Emberton, 48, of Scottsville, KY, formerly of Tompkinsville, passed away Sunday, March 26th, at Medical Center of Bowling Green.

Michael was born in Tompkinsville, KY on June 12, 1968, a son of Geraldine (Humes) Conner and the late George Elsworth Emberton.

Michael is survived by his mother and step-father, Geraldine and John Conner of KY; wife, Elisha Emberton of Elizabethtown, KY; a sister, Darlene Lambirth, of Edmonton, KY. and two half brothers, James Ronald Phillips, of Marion, IL. and Daniel Phillips, of Benton, IL.

Graveside services will be held 1PM Friday, March 31, 2017 at Brown Cemetery.

Burial is in Brown Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to help with funeral expenses, these can be left at the funeral home.