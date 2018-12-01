on 01/12/2018 |

Michael Eugene Deweese, age 53, of Glasgow, died Thursday, January 10, 2018 at his residence. Born December 13, 1964 in Glasgow he was a son of Robert Deweese, Scottsville who survives and the late Janette Carter Deweese. He was the husband of Kathy Humphrey Deweese, who survives. They were married 30 years. He was a truck driver and managed Taco Bell.

Survivors in addition to his wife and father , include one daughter Danielle (Masin Frazier) Deweese, Glasgow; one son Cody ( Whitney) Deweese, Cave City; four sisters Melinda (Tim) Brewster, Edmonton, Paula (Robert) Humphrey, Glasgow, Pam McKenzie, Glasgow and Sheila Lawson, Scottsville; two brothers, Timmy Deweese, Edmonton and Chris (Mary) Deweese, Summer Shade; two grandchildren Rozlynn Frazier and Trenton Detalente; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death besides his mother, by one sister Debbie Hagan; a nephew Logan Deweese Taylor; and his grandparents George and Hazel Carter and Joe and Rosie Deweese.

Funeral services will be Sunday, January 14, 2018 at 1:30 p.m. at McMurtrey Funeral Home, with Brother Roger Poynter officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, January 13, 2018 beginning at 12:00 p.m. and on Sunday, January 14, 2018 after 8:00 a.m. until time of services.