09/18/2017

Michael Eugene “Fergie” Fulkerson, 64 of Munfordville passed away Saturday evening at his home with his family by his side. He was the son of the late Charles Robert & Hazel Rigdon Fulkerson. Fergie was a former cabinet maker with Square Deal Lumber Co. and was of the Church of Christ faith.

He is survived by his wife Patsy Dennis Fulkerson

One daughter Amy Rucker & hus. Cody of Hardyville

One granddaughter Emma Rucker

Two sisters Joyce Dye & hus. Sonny of Horse Cave

Charlene Brangers & hus. Dennis of Hardyville

Several nieces & nephews also survive

Fergie’s wishes were honored as cremation was chosen.

The family will gather for a public visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 4-7pm at the Sego Funeral Home. In leiu of flowers, the family request that donations be given to Sego Funeral Home for funeral expenses.