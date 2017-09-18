Logo


Michael Eugene “Fergie” Fulkerson

on 09/18/2017 |

Michael Eugene “Fergie” Fulkerson, 64 of Munfordville passed away Saturday evening at his home with his family by his side. He was the son of the late Charles Robert & Hazel Rigdon Fulkerson. Fergie was a former cabinet maker with Square Deal Lumber Co. and was of the Church of Christ faith.
He is survived by his wife Patsy Dennis Fulkerson
One daughter Amy Rucker & hus. Cody of Hardyville
One granddaughter Emma Rucker
Two sisters Joyce Dye & hus. Sonny of Horse Cave
Charlene Brangers & hus. Dennis of Hardyville
Several nieces & nephews also survive
Fergie’s wishes were honored as cremation was chosen.
The family will gather for a public visitation on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 4-7pm at the Sego Funeral Home. In leiu of flowers, the family request that donations be given to Sego Funeral Home for funeral expenses.

