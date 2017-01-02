Logo


MICHAEL JOE BUCKLES

on 01/02/2017 |
Obituaries

michaeljoebucklesMr. Michael Joe Buckles, age 64, of Burkesville, Ky. passed away on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at NHC Health Care Center in Glasgow, Ky. He is survived by his wife, Donita Lynn Evans Buckles of Burkesville, Ky., his children, Timothy Buckles of Burkesville, Ky., Lorraina Henley of Glasgow, Ky., Jalena Wilson of Glasgow, Ky. and Aiden Buckles of Burkesville, Ky., Four grandchildren and Two great-grandchildren also survive. Funeral services for Mr. Michael Joe Buckles will be conducted on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Tuesday January 3, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour. Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all funeral arrangements.

