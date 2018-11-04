on 04/11/2018 |

Michael Kelly Wilkerson, age 66, of Munfordville, KY, passed away Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. He was a retired carpet layer and of the Baptist Faith.

He was the son of the late Delma Clarence Wilkerson and the late Frances Hamburg Wilkerson.

He is survived by four daughters, Kimberly, Reschelle, Rebecca, Netanya; one son, Lucas; one sister, Sanda Snawder and husband Clifford; one brother, Greg Wilkerson; several grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother Danny Ray Wilkerson.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Thursday, April 12, 2018 and from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM CT, Friday, April 13, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM CT, Friday, April 13, 2018 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Sallee officiating. Interment will be at Concord Cemetery, Bonnieville, KY.