on 11/07/2017 |

Michael Lee “Bubba” Sowders Jr., 27, of Roundhill passed away at 6:33 PM Nov. 5, 2017 in Greenwood, IN.

The Edmonson County native was a 2008 graduate of Edmonson County High School and enjoyed hunting, fishing and wrestling. He was the son of Michael Lee “Boskey” Sowders Sr. (Regina) of Brownsville and Linda Sue Moon Hogan (Ricky) of Roundhill, who survive. He was preceded in death by a grandfather, Hayward “Sam” Sowders.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday at Red Hill General Baptist Church, where he was a member, with burial to follow in Red Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-8 PM Wednesday and after 10 AM-12:15 PM Thursday at Gravil Funeral Home.

Also surviving are a sister, Felicia Sowders of Roundhill; paternal grandmother, Linda Sowders of Roundhill; maternal grandparents, Earnest Moon Sr. and Margie Moon of Ollie; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.