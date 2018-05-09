on 09/05/2018 |

Michael Leon Sherfey, 71, of Glasgow, died Tuesday September 4, 2018 at Glenview Health Care in Glasgow. He was born at Mt. Hermon, KY the son of the late Charlie and Marie Wood Sherfey.

Mike owned and operated Sherfey’s Automotive Center and was a former truck driver. He was a member of Dover Baptist Church at Mt. Hermon. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Peggy Carder Sherfey, a son Billy Turner, a brother Rondal Earl Sherfey and two sisters Wanda Sherfey and Barbara Jean Wood.

Survivors include a son Bryan Sherfey of Glasgow; 2 daughters Angie Sherfey of Glasgow and Maria Miles (Lee) of Munfordville; 5 grandchildren Charlie and Chloe Sherfey, Whitney, Tristen and Tucker Miles; 3 brothers Carlie Sherfey, Harold Sherfey (Betty) and Richard Sherfey (Betty) all of Glasgow; two sisters Peggy Jones (Earl) of Lucas and Charlene Jackson (Ernest) of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Saturday, September 8th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Poplar Log Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10am Friday.