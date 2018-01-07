on 07/01/2018 |

Michael Lewis Taylor, 50, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away, Friday, June 29, 2018 at the Monroe County Medical Center. He was a son of Patricia Bishop (John Bishop) and Herbert Taylor (Colette Taylor).

He is survived by his wife: Kimberly Taylor; six children: Michael Lewis Taylor, Jr. (Christiana Cornette) of Missouri, Timothy Blake Taylor of Bowling Green, Jacob Chase Taylor of Glasgow, Jennah Shelyn Rogers (J.T. Deckard) of Glasgow, Nathaniel Dewayne Rogers of Glasgow and Hunter Ray Rogers of Glasgow; two brothers: Tony Taylor (Angela Wilson) and Wayne Houchens; one sister: Michelle Houchens (Chris Spencer); several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Vernon and Lucille Reece; two uncles: Bobby and Jody Reece.

Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at the Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after noon Monday at the funeral home.