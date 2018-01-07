Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

Michael Lewis Taylor

on 07/01/2018 |

Michael Lewis Taylor, 50, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away, Friday, June 29, 2018 at the Monroe County Medical Center. He was a son of Patricia Bishop (John Bishop) and Herbert Taylor (Colette Taylor).

He is survived by his wife: Kimberly Taylor; six children: Michael Lewis Taylor, Jr. (Christiana Cornette) of Missouri, Timothy Blake Taylor of Bowling Green, Jacob Chase Taylor of Glasgow, Jennah Shelyn Rogers (J.T. Deckard) of Glasgow, Nathaniel Dewayne Rogers of Glasgow and Hunter Ray Rogers of Glasgow; two brothers: Tony Taylor (Angela Wilson) and Wayne Houchens; one sister: Michelle Houchens (Chris Spencer); several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents: Vernon and Lucille Reece; two uncles: Bobby and Jody Reece.

Funeral will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at the Hatcher and Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after noon Monday at the funeral home.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “Michael Lewis Taylor”

Please Leave a Reply

STUFF THE BUS IS COMING TO GLASGOW!

ON SATURDAY, JULY 7TH, STUFF THE BUS WILL BE AT SOUTHGATE HOUCHENS IGA! CLICK THE LOGO OR GO ONTO WCLU’S FACEBOOK TO FIND OUT MORE!

 


Person of the Day

HAZEL WHEELER

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
86°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 07/01 20%
High 92° / Low 72°
Partly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Monday 07/02 40%
High 90° / Low 71°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Tuesday 07/03 30%
High 91° / Low 72°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Tue 03

Annual Concert on the Square

July 3 @ 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.