on 09/19/2017 |

Michael Louis Smith age 48 of Shepherdsville, Kentucky died Sunday September 17, 2017 at his home. Michael was the son of Louis “Wood” Smith and Betty Key Smith of Edmonton. Michael was an employee of Ford Motor Company.

Besides his parents he is survived by two sons. Aaron Michael and Cody Andrew Smith both of Shepherdsville. Two sisters. Peggy (Bryan) Humphrey of Summer Shade and Patty (Freddie) Firkins of Edmonton. Three nephews. Connor Firkins, Josh Shaw and Shawn (Cassandra) Shaw. One niece Kaylee Firkins. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Friday at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Joe Field Cemetery. Visitation will Wednesday, 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Thursday, 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM and after 9:00 AM Friday.