Michael Moran “Mickey” Meredith

on 10/15/2017 |

Michael Moran “Mickey” Meredith, 80, of Bee Spring passed away at 10:21 PM Oct. 13, 2017 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.

The Edmonson County native was a retired teacher at Kyrock School, a member of Edmonson County Retired Teachers Association and a member of Midway United Missionary Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Claude Meredith and Nola Musick Meredith. He was preceded in death by a brother, Claude Lawrence Meredith.

Surviving are his wife, Carnell Kinser Meredith; a daughter, Laurie Meredith of Bee Spring; a granddaughter, Ashton Anderson of Russellville; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday at Gravil Funeral Home with burial to follow in Midway Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-9 PM Sunday and after 9 AM Monday.

