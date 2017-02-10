Mr. Michael Peter “Mike” Irby of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Thursday, February 9, 2017 at the Cumberland County Hospital in Burkesville, Kentucky, having attained the age of 79 years, 8 months, and 4 days. He was born in Shanghai, China on Saturday, June 5, 1937, the son of James Fate and Marie Tam Irby. He was a member of the Holy Cross Catholic Church and attended Highland Chapel United Methodist Church. He was Former Mayor of Burkesville, an Educator, Retired Principal of Cumberland County Elementary School, Business Owner, and member of the Retired Teachers Association.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Weldon “Corky” Davis, and his nephew, Michael Carl “Mike” Davis.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Murphy Irby of Burkesville, Kentucky, his children, Stacy (and Craig) Bohne’ of Louisville, Kentucky, Micaela (and Eric) Riemer of Glasgow, Kentucky, Laurel Irby (and David Feuston) of Burkesville, Kentucky, step-children, Anthony (and Elizabeth) Gilbert of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Beth (and Corey) Cash of Burkesville, Kentucky, sister, Molly Davis of Burkesville, Kentucky, grandchildren, Haley Bohne’, Connor Cash, Landon Gilbert, Finnegan Rhys Feuston, Emma Gilbert, Evan Cash, Maddox Crewe Irby-Feuston, Rhett Michael Riemer, mother-in-law, Nancy Murphy of Burkesville, Kentucky, plus a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. in The Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Liberty Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky. The family will receive friends after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2017 until the funeral hour on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Mike Irby Scholarship Fund (601 Megan Lane, Glasgow, Kentucky 42141). Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville, Kentucky is honored to be in charge of all funeral arrangements