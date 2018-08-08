Logo


MICHAEL REED POLAND

on 08/08/2018 |

Michael Reed Poland, 66, of Scottsville, KY passed away Monday, August 6, 2018 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. The Tompkinsville, KY native was a retired assistant pressman of R.R. Donneley, gentleman farmer and served in the U. S. Army National Guard during Viet Nam. Pa Poland, as he would say, “loved living life on the Old Glasgow Road with the love of his life and a lap full of babies.” He was a son of the late Reed Marrs Poland and Ruth Hays Poland.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years: Tina Brooks Poland, Scottsville, KY;

Twin sons: Brooks Deric Poland and wife, Sarah, and Michael Eric Poland and wife, Kendra, all of Scottsville, KY;

1 daughter: Hannah Jo Poland, Bowling Green, KY;

3 brothers: Donald Poland, Jamestown, KY; Gary Poland, Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Bobby Poland, Scottsville, KY;

2 sisters: Caroline Poland Bunch, Bowling Green, KY and Anne Poland Crowe, Murfreesboro, TN;

2 grandchildren: Carter Michael Poland and Gracyn Riley Poland;

He was preceded in death by 1 brother: Ricky Marrs Poland.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Goad Funeral Home with Bro. Chad Harston and Bro. Robby Calvert officiating and burial in Crescent Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday and after 7:00 A.M. Saturday until funeral time at Goad Funeral Home

