MICHAEL SHANE GREEN

Survivors include his wife, married July 4, 1992, Stacy Bragg Green of Glasgow; father, Carlos Green of Glasgow; son, Mitchell Green (Bobbie Ann) of Glasgow; daughter, Harlee Green (Casy Vance) of Glasgow; daughter by heart, Starla Norris of Glasgow; sister, Carlesia Taylor (Jackie) of Glasgow; sisters- in-law, Jamie Maynard ( Jamie) of Cave City and Jennifer Austin of Scottsville; brother-in-law, Brian Bragg of Cave City; grandbabies, Case Green, Nova Green, Preston Norris, McKenzie, Layna & Lincoln Wooten; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday March 13th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Old Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2:00pm until 8:00pm and on Wednesday until time for services at the funeral home.
