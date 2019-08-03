Michael Shane Green, 47, of Glasgow, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Glasgow, the son of Carlos Green who survives and the late Ina Vinson Green. Prior to becoming disabled, he had worked tool & dye at J.L. French for nearly 15 years and was of the Baptist Faith.

Survivors include his wife, married July 4, 1992, Stacy Bragg Green of Glasgow; father, Carlos Green of Glasgow; son, Mitchell Green (Bobbie Ann) of Glasgow; daughter, Harlee Green (Casy Vance) of Glasgow; daughter by heart, Starla Norris of Glasgow; sister, Carlesia Taylor (Jackie) of Glasgow; sisters- in-law, Jamie Maynard ( Jamie) of Cave City and Jennifer Austin of Scottsville; brother-in-law, Brian Bragg of Cave City; grandbabies, Case Green, Nova Green, Preston Norris, McKenzie, Layna & Lincoln Wooten; several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services will be 2:00pm Wednesday March 13th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Old Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2:00pm until 8:00pm and on Wednesday until time for services at the funeral home.