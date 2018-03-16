on 03/16/2018 |

Michael Verne Stewart, 53, of Glasgow died Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at his residence. Born in Santa Rosa, CA he was the son of Harold Lawrence and Donna Harwood Stewart of Spirit Lake, ID.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife Denise Adkisson Stewart of Glasgow; a daughter Annastasia Stewart of Glasgow; two step-sons John Simpson (Modesa) and Ben House both of Bowling Green, KY; two step-grandchildren Jacob and Leah Simpson; two brothers Harlan Stewart (Michelle) of Seattle, WA and Lyle Stewart (Rebecca) of Bowling Green, KY.

Funeral services will be 10:00am Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green, KY. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00pm-8:00pm at the funeral home and will continue Wednesday morning until time for the service.