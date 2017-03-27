Michael Wayne Wooten, 57, of Glasgow, died Sunday, March 26, 2017 at the Tristar Skyline Hospital in Nashville, TN. He was a son of Oneita Jan Key Wooten and the late Joseph Luther Wooten.

Besides his mother he is survived by his wife: Rebecca Sue Garner Wooten; one daughter: Casey Marie Wooten; two brothers: Dennis Joe Wooten and Barlow Luther Wooten; one sister-in-law: Shirley Faye Wooten. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

Graveside services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at the Neal’s Chapel Cemetery with burial to follow. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.