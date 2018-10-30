on 10/30/2018 |

Mr. Mickey Crain, 57, of Cave City, KY, died on October 24, 2018 at Caverna Medical Center in Horse Cave, KY.

Mr. Crain was a native of Barren County, Kentucky and the son of the late James and May Olla Crain. He was a member of Pleasant Oak Ridge Baptist Church and a former driver for Scotty’s.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Clarence Crain and two sisters, Ruby and Faye Crain.

Survivors include two brothers, Larry Crain (Doris) and Robert Crain both of Bowling Green, KY; two sisters, Vanessa Crain and Priscilla Martin (King) both of Cave City, KY; nieces and nephews, James Crain (Regina), Jennifer Crain, April Crain, Leslie Crain all of Bowling Green, KY; Dionne Brinson (Jade) of Reno, NV; Travis Martin (Toneka), Kennedy Martin, Patricia Crain and Robert Crain all of Cave City, KY; along with a host of great nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at Pleasant Oak Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. Bradley Lewis officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Oak Ridge Church Cemetery .

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm -8:00 pm on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at Hayes, Watts & Percell Funeral Home in Glasgow, KY.