MICKEY JEROME TOOLEY

03/15/2018

Mickey Jerome Tooley, 52 of Tompkinsville passed away Saturday, March 10, 2018 at his home.

He was born May 25, 1965 in Tompkinsville to Panquita Shirley Tooley and the late Marshall Tooley. He was a previous sanitation worker and a member of Milltown Baptist Church.

He is survived by his mother: Panquita Tooley Kirk and step-father: George Kirk of Tompkinsville, two brothers: Marshall Dan Tooley, Danny Lewis Tooley both of Tompkinsville, two sisters: Stephanie Tooley of Tompkinsville, Sheri Tooley of Moss, one daughter: Mickeeya Abney of Indianapolis, IN and one step grandchild: Khalil Wood.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by two brothers: James Emerson and Mark Tooley and two sisters: Mary Geneva Hamilton and Wendy Jean McClendon

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 17 at 1:00 PM at Strode Funeral Home in Tompkinsville with burial to follow in Mt. Nebo Cemetery.

Visitation will be after 12:00 Noon on Saturday until time of service at Strode Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to Mt. Nebo Cemetery.

