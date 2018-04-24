Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MICKEY T ADAIR

on 04/24/2018 |

Mickey T. Adair, 70 formerly of Hart County, passed away Saturday, April 21 at the Jenny Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville.  He was the son of the late Marion & Mary Elizabeth Rhea Adair.  Mickey was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by a son-Aaron T. Adair of Pennsylvania

One sister-Linda Adair of Louisville

He was preceded in death by a sister Elizabeth Ann ”Betty Ann” Adair McDaniel

and a brother Chester Rhea Adair

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.  Sego Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MICKEY T ADAIR”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

RANDALL BRAGG

Randall Bragg

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
63°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Tuesday 04/24 40%
High 63° / Low 50°
Chance of Rain
Overcast
Wednesday 04/25 20%
High 64° / Low 46°
Overcast
Chance of Rain
Thursday 04/26 40%
High 64° / Low 42°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« April 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
Wed 25

Carol Bailey Memorial Community Medical Care 15th Annual  Golf Tournament

April 25 @ 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM
Sat 28

Children’s Clothing Give-Away

April 28 @ 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sun 29

Spring Revival at Glasgow Wesleyan Church

April 29 @ 7:00 PM - May 4 @ 12:00 AM
Thu 03

Derby Day Flea Market,

May 3 @ 8:00 AM - May 5 @ 5:00 PM
Sat 05

Bassmaster Benefit Tournament Rescheduled

May 5 @ 4:30 AM - 2:00 PM
Sat 05

25th Annual Kiwanis James W Barton Memorial Golf Classic

May 5 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Fri 11

Build a Bed Event

May 11 @ 12:00 AM - June 20 @ 12:00 AM
Fri 11

Spring Craft Fair

May 11 @ 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.