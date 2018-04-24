on 04/24/2018 |

Mickey T. Adair, 70 formerly of Hart County, passed away Saturday, April 21 at the Jenny Stuart Medical Center in Hopkinsville. He was the son of the late Marion & Mary Elizabeth Rhea Adair. Mickey was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by a son-Aaron T. Adair of Pennsylvania

One sister-Linda Adair of Louisville

He was preceded in death by a sister Elizabeth Ann ”Betty Ann” Adair McDaniel

and a brother Chester Rhea Adair

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Sego Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.