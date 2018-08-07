Logo


MIGRATORY BIRD TREATY ACT

The Migratory Bird Treaty Act turns 100 this week, leading conservation groups to dub 2018 the “Year of the Bird” – and to ask the Trump administration to live up to the spirit of the law. The M-B-T-A made it illegal to pursue, hunt, take or capture migratory birds. Last December, the U-S Interior Department rescinded Obama-era guidelines about prosecuting companies that cause bird deaths. Then the D-O-I issued a new legal opinion, saying companies may not be prosecuted for unintentional bird deaths, or an “incidental take.” Bob Dreher with Defenders of Wildife says the new guidelines amount to a license to kill.

The government used the M-B-T-A to prosecute B-P for the Deepwater Horizon oil rig explosion in 2010 and the Exxon Valdez spill in 1989. A Trump administration spokesman said the Obama-era guidelines “criminalized all actions that killed migratory birds, whether purposeful or not,” and called the new rules “a victory over the regulatory state.”
Dreher says taking protective action to avoid bird deaths is a simple matter – like adding nets to oil waste ponds to keep birds from landing on what they think is a water source.

Several conservation groups have filed suit to challenge the administration’s actions. Public records show that oil companies spent almost a half-million dollars last year lobbying the Trump administration to revise the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

