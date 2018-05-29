Logo


MIKE DEFEVERS

on 05/29/2018 |

Mike Defevers, 71, of Glasgow died Sunday, May 27, 2018 at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital.  Born in Louisville, KY he was the son of the late John Jackson Defevers and Eulah Madeline Adams Defevers of Glasgow who survives.  Mr. Defevers was retired from the U. S. Navy, a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church and the Barren River Rod and Gun Club.

In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife Delores Nulph Defevers of Glasgow; 2 sons Michael Defevers, Jr and Lel Defevers both of Connecticut; a step-daughter Toni Maloney (Greg) of Oregon; a step-son Dan McNab of Washington; 14 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and a brother John Defevers of Washington.  In addition to his father he is preceded in death by a grandchild Trina Eich.

Funeral services will be 11:00am Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.  Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00am Saturday at the funeral home.  Burial will be in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central at Ratcliff, KY on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 12:30pm.

