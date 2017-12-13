on 12/13/2017 |

Mike Nation, 68, of Glasgow, died Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. Born in Shelbyville, KY, he was the son of the late James E. and Dorothy Murphy Nation. Mike was employed at SKF in Glasgow for over 30 years where he was a member of United Steel Workers Union 7461. He was a member of the Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include his loving wife, Sharon Smith Nation; 2 children, John Michael Nation (Danielle Evans) of Louisville and Katie Nation Stallons (Thomas) of Glasgow; 4 grandchildren, Grayson Evans of Louisville, Lucy Cate, Wilkie and Sam Stallons of Glasgow; 1 brother Phillip Nation (Pam) of Mt. Eden, KY; 2 sisters Linda Ruble (Hugh) of Louisville and Renea Simon (Allen) of Shelbyville, 4 nieces and nephews and his beloved dogs, Cole and Murphy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister Donnie Highfill.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Saturday, December 16th at A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 4:00 PM Friday.

Alternate expressions of sympathy may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Grand Central Station, P. O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777, or BRAWA, P.O. Box 171, Glasgow, KY 42141-0171.