MIKE SWIFT: THE LAST CALL

That call was made Friday afternoon as the community and people from across the state came together to honor the life and work of Mike Swift.

Glasgow Fire Chief Tony Atwood worked closely with Swift for years and says he was the epitome of what we all want and aspire to be:



Katan Parker has been a firefighter for almost four years now and he says that from day one Swift always had a joke and a smile:

Paramedic Bill Johnson worked with Swift and he says that he was always checking in with them and if they needed something, Swift immediately got it. He was more than a boss:

Barren County Judge Executive Micheal Hale, along with Park City Mayor Shannon Crumpton, Cave City Mayor Dewayne Hatcher and Glasgow Mayor Dick Doty signed a proclamation Friday morning officially honoring Swift’s service and retiring number #500-the number assigned to Swift when he became director of Barren-Metcalfe EMS.