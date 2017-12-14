MILBURN STAPLES (UPDATED)

on 12/14/2017 |

Milburn Staples, 91, of Glasgow died Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at the NHC Healthcare Facility. Born in Glasgow, KY he was the son of the late Henry and Minnie Huff Staples. Mr. Staples was a member of the Brotherhood Freewill Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife Geneva Pedigo Staples; 3 sons Tim Staples, Mitchell Staples (Pam) and Randy Gray (Cheryl) all of Glasgow; 6 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; a sister Bess Riddle of Glasgow and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife Ruth Irene Pedigo Staples, 3 sisters Madell Bagby, Peggy Polson and Mary Lois Perkins and 4 brothers Henry, Leroy, Follis and David Staples.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Sunday, December 17, 2017 at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 3:00pm Saturday at the funeral home.