MILBURN STAPLES

on 12/13/2017 |

Milburn Staples, 91, of Glasgow, died Wednesday, December 13, 2017 at NHC Healthcare in Glasgow.  His arrangements are incomplete but are under the direction of the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home.

  • So that we may contact you.