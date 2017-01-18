Mildred Arlene Garrison Briggs, age 93, passed away January 17th, 2017, at Signature Health Care of Hart County. She was born May 8th, 1923 in Cave City.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Milton Briggs, a son, Robert Edward Briggs and her parents, Lula Belle Isenberg Garrison and Julius Crawford Garrison as well as sisters, Lillian Sowles, Georgia Demmitt, Oneda Wright; brothers , Almon Garrison, Bertram Garrison, Willard Garrison, and beloved in-laws, Johnny and Ruby Briggs.

She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and a faithful member of the Cave City Church of Christ. She retired from Mammoth Cave Manufacturing Company.

Survivors include daughters: Susie Delk (Amel), Horse Cave, Janet Woodward (Timmy), Smithville, Tn., daughter-in-law, Patricia Briggs, Horse Cave, and son, Jimmy Briggs (Traci), Cave City; grandchildren: Shane London (Jeannie), Kathy Burris (Jeff), Kevin Briggs (Christa), Alex Woodward (Ashby), Travis Woodward, Cynthia Woodward, Makenzie Mohon (Lucas), Shelby Briggs and Addison Briggs; great-grand children, Zack Burris (Jessica), Jacob Burris, Andrew London (Kelsey), Matthew London, Keenan Briggs and Carmen Briggs; great-great- grand child, Michael Kane London.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 AM Saturday, January 21st at the Bob Hunt Funeral Chapel, Cave City, with burial in the Camp Ground Cemetery. Visitation at the funeral home will be from 2PM to 8PM Friday and 9AM till time of service on Saturday.