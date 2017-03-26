Mildred Crouch Cruse, age 96, of Bonnieville, KY, passed away Saturday, March 25, 2017, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. She was a homemaker and a member of Three Forks Bacon Creek Baptist Church.

She is the daughter of the late Elisha Cruse and the late Eliza Crouch Cruse. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Myrtle Kessler and Mary Alice Walters and two brothers, Leon & Emmitt Cruse.

She is survived by a nephew, John Edward Walters, Bonnieville, KY; two nieces, Betty Jean Childress, Canmer, KY and Christine Polston, Magnolia, KY.