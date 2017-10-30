Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

MILDRED L ” TOOTIE” GIBBONS

on 10/30/2017 |

Mildred L.  “Tootie” Gibbons, age 91, of Bonnieville, KY, passed away Saturday, October 28, 2017, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. She was retired from American Standard and attended Zion United Methodist Church. Mildred kept busy quilting and made many baby quilts. Her yearly project involved making a quilt to be raffled to raise money for the Crusade for Children, a charity she and her late husband, I. Scott Gibbons, felt passionate about. She also thought family was important and hosted a monthly potluck at her home.

She was the daughter of the late James Pence and the late Cynthia Sympson Pence.

She is also survived by two sisters, Jane Cave, Louisville, KY, Jean Tharp, Munfordville, KY; three brothers, Bobby Pence and wife Charlene, Louisville, KY, Kenneth “Sonny” Pence and wife Lois Jean, Bonnieville, KY, Donald Pence and wife Burnett, Bonnieville, KY; sister-in-law, Virginia Pence, Bonnieville, KY; many nieces, nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Bill Pence and four sisters, Ruth Hodges, Elizabeth Mills, Marie Cottrell, Etta Wooden.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Monday, October 30, 2017 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home.  Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Adams officiating. Interment will be at Memory Park Cemetery, Bonnieville, KY.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “MILDRED L ” TOOTIE” GIBBONS”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Marla Edwards 
Marla Edwards

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
56°
Clear
Clear
Monday 10/30 0%
High 60° / Low 34°
Clear
Clear
Tuesday 10/31 10%
High 52° / Low 34°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Wednesday 11/01 50%
High 57° / Low 52°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.