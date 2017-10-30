on 10/30/2017 |

Mildred L. “Tootie” Gibbons, age 91, of Bonnieville, KY, passed away Saturday, October 28, 2017, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. She was retired from American Standard and attended Zion United Methodist Church. Mildred kept busy quilting and made many baby quilts. Her yearly project involved making a quilt to be raffled to raise money for the Crusade for Children, a charity she and her late husband, I. Scott Gibbons, felt passionate about. She also thought family was important and hosted a monthly potluck at her home.

She was the daughter of the late James Pence and the late Cynthia Sympson Pence.

She is also survived by two sisters, Jane Cave, Louisville, KY, Jean Tharp, Munfordville, KY; three brothers, Bobby Pence and wife Charlene, Louisville, KY, Kenneth “Sonny” Pence and wife Lois Jean, Bonnieville, KY, Donald Pence and wife Burnett, Bonnieville, KY; sister-in-law, Virginia Pence, Bonnieville, KY; many nieces, nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Bill Pence and four sisters, Ruth Hodges, Elizabeth Mills, Marie Cottrell, Etta Wooden.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM CT, Monday, October 30, 2017 and from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM CT, Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, October 31, 2017 at Brooks Funeral Home with Bro. Tommy Adams officiating. Interment will be at Memory Park Cemetery, Bonnieville, KY.