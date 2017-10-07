Logo


MILDRED LUCILLE PERKINS

on 07/10/2017
Obituaries

Mildred Lucille Perkins, 91 of Indianapolis passed away Saturday, July 8.  She was born in Hart county on March 25, 1926 to the late T. Lawrence & Lennie May Bacon.  Mildred worked for Farm Bureau Co-op for many years and retired after many years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leslie Perkins, one brother Ted Bacon & one sister Emma Puckett.

Mildred is survived by her children-William Perkins & wife Gisela and Brenda Meredith & hus. Jeff

Three sisters-Juanita Miller, Jane Wilson & Judy Sanders

Three grandchildren-Kelly, Luke & Kerstin

Six great-grandchildren-Carson, Mariah, Sarah, Lilah, Carter & Cole

Visitation will be Tuesday from 4-7pm at Wilson St.Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory in Greenwood, IN

Local visitation will be after 12noon on Wednesday at the Sego Funeral Home with the funeral service at 2pm Wednesday at the funeral home.  Burial will be in the Center Point Cemetery.



  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.