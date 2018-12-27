Logo


MILDRED LUDENA “LU” BOWLES

on 12/27/2018 |

Mildred Ludema “Lu” Bowles, 71 of Glasgow, died Wednesday, December 26, 2018 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.  She was born May 8, 1947 in Metcalfe County to the late Hezzie Frank and Mary Helen Davidson Taylor.  Lu had many talents and hobbies.  She could sit for hours reading her Harlequin romance novels.  She even wrote some of her own but never had them published.  Her favorite pastime was genealogy, drawing, writing and listening to music especially Elvis.

She was a loving mother of three daughters; Mary Lee Ferling (Brian), Ladonna Lynn Robinson and Chrystal Renae Portish all of Martinsville, IN.  Also surviving are 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; 2 sisters Teresa Kingrey and Barbara Houchens (Donald) and a brother Mark Taylor.  Also preceding her in death was a brother Norman Taylor and the father of her children, Donald Elvin Bowles.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Sunday, December 30th at the A. F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the New Salem Cemetery.  Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 until 2:00 PM

