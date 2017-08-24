on 08/24/2017 |

Mildred Morgan Wheat, 89, Glasgow, died Wednesday, August 23, 2017, at the T. J. Samson Community Hospital. The Barren County native was a daughter of the late Clifford and Letha Lewis Morgan. She was a retired employee of Western Electric in Indianapolis and a member of the Temple Baptist Church in Glasgow.

Survivors include one brother: Ray Morgan; one sister: Clara Younger; one sister-in-law: Nell Morgan, all of Glasgow.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William Anderson Wheat; two brothers: Harold Morgan and Ralph Morgan; two sisters: Shirley Ann Morgan and Wilma Schiefelbein.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.